Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's Crew has landed on OTT. After a successful run at the theatres, the film has landed on OTT platform for viewers to enjoy from the comforts of their home. The film starring Kareena, Kriti and Tabu as air hostesses, received mainly positive to great reviews from critics and fans. The heist comedy also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.

OTT release

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew landed on OTT giant Netflix. The film is available to watch from 25th of May.

Reviews

As soon as the film landed on Netflix, reviews started pouring in from those who watched it the first time. "Just finished watching #Crew. Movie lacks a solid storyline. The first half was super slow and second half was rushed. Please watch only for a few laughs here and there. Dont expect too much logic, sense. Best to avoid if you can," a user wrote. "#Crew An illogical fun show of Glamour queens.The film offers nothing more but not a boring one. Watch it for the cast," another one commented.

"rewatching #Crew already it's fun!!we've been so starved for fun," read a comment. "#Crew was entertaining but I didn't really laugh out loud at any point. They showed all the funny one-liners in the trailer. Decent time-pass watch, I'm just glad BW made a woman led heist-comedy. Make more but funnier ones please! Performances were decent/good from all 3," another comment read.

"My partner and I watched #crew and he still can't get over how much heavier it should feel to transport all that gold. I just loved the chemistry. What a joy to see the magic of Tabu and Kareena. Loved Kriti too but there's something about the generations before," one more person commented.