Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to whip up a storm in their upcoming film – Crew. And we caught a sneak peek of their camaraderie and banter at the trailer launch event of the film. Tabu, Kriti and Kareena looked their absolute best as they posed for the shutterbugs and answered questions. And, Bebo took the limelight with one sassy clapback at the fans.

Bebo's sassy comeback

It so happened that as the three ladies made their way to the stage, the fans and audience members present there started cheering for Kriti. They all shouted together, "Love you Kriti". Reacting to it, Sanon said, "Ye maine plan nahi kiya hai (I haven't planned any of this)." And then, the fans were quick to say, "Love you Bebo".

However, the original Poo wasn't ready to have any of that and shot back with a sassy response. As soon as the audience started shouting "Love you Bebo", Kareena was quick to say that she doesn't need this consolation prize. "Ye consolation prize nahi chahiye," she said. This left everyone bursting with laughter. The Crew is a comedy heist film and all set to release on March 29.

Kareena on Crew's casting

Kareena had once said in an interview that when Rhea Kapoor shared the idea of the film with her and had revealed that she wanted to bring Tabu and Kriti with Kareena on board, she was the most excited by the idea. She revealed that she thought it would be great if Rhea could actually pull this off and bring the three of them together on board. Kriti Sanon also has Do Patti lined up for release along with Kajol.