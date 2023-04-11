A research report by the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly on cow urine, which has long been promoted as a cure-all in India, has been found to contain harmful bacteria and is not suitable for direct human consumption.

Instead, the study found that buffalo urine was more effective against certain types of bacteria. The research, led by Bhoj Raj Singh and three Ph.D. students of IVRI showed that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria, with Escherichia coli, a common cause of stomach infections, being the most frequently detected.

The study's findings have been published in the online research website, Researchgate. Singh, who heads the institute's epidemiology department, explained that statistical analysis of 73 urine samples from cows, buffaloes, and humans suggested that buffalo urine was much more effective against bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici.

Undertaken between June and November 2022, the study used urine samples from three types of cows, as well as buffaloes and humans, gathered from local dairy farms. The study concluded that a significant percentage of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals contained potentially pathogenic bacteria.

Although some individuals' urine, regardless of sex and breeder species, may be inhibitory to a particular group of bacteria, the widespread belief that cow urine is antibacterial cannot be generalized.

Bhoj Raj Singh stated that urine cannot be recommended for human consumption under any circumstances, and further research is being conducted on the contention that distilled urine is free of infectious bacteria.

It is worth noting that cow urine is sold widely in the Indian market by many suppliers without the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) trademark.

Buffalo urine superior to cow urine

More research on distilled urine

