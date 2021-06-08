As entire Indian is battling the second wave of coronavirus, self-styled Godman Nithyananda who is currently operating from his hypotherical country Kailasa has claimed that the pandemic will end when he sets foot in the country. Nithyananda made this outlandish claim in one of his recent video. In the video, a devotee asked Nithyananda regarding the end date of the Covid pandemic in India.

Nithyananda talks about Covid pandemic

Nithyananda replied that godess Amman has entered his spiritual body, and the pandemic will leave India when he sets the foot on the nation. The claims made by Nithyananda have already gone viral on online spaces, and his followers are eagerly waiting to know when the Godman will come to India to destroy the Covid pandemic.

However, critics asserted that Nithyananda is making these claims for the sake of publicity. According to these critics, Nithyananda is cleverly using negative publicity, and this strategy is helping him to stay on lime light.

When Nithyananda banned Indian travelers from entering his nation

During the second wave peak of coronavirus in India, Nithyananda had banned Indian travelers from entering his virtual island Kailasa. He had also included Brazil, European Union and Malaysia in the list.

It was in 2019 that Nithyananda fled from India to a remote island near Ecuador after getting accused in a sexual assault case. After reaching the island, Nithyananda continously released videos to create a stir on social media. Later, Nithyananda revealed that he had requested the United Nations to recognize Kailasa as an independent nation. After launching an exclusive website for Kailasa, Nithyananda also made a shocking announcement and stated that Kailasa has launched a Reserve Bank. He had also several times claimed that Kailasa will be a complete Hindu nation.