As several countries have ramped up the Covid vaccination rollout, several posts on social media platforms suggest that receiving the jab could affect a woman's chance to get pregnant. However, there is no evidence that any vaccines including Covid shots will influence the chances of getting pregnant, as they do not have any role in determining the fertility of a woman.

Covid vaccine and its impacts on pregnancy

According to medical experts, there is no medical or biological evidence that connects Covid vaccines with the chances of a woman getting pregnant. However, people prefer real-life evidence, so that they can receive the vaccine without any hesitation.

Recently, Pfizer conducted a study, and the results suggested that a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots.

Researchers are also studying the anecdotal reports of short-term changes to periods after the vaccine, but until now, they have not succeeded in finding any evidence that suggests that the coronavirus vaccine will affect the fertility of a woman.

Can pregnant women receive coronavirus vaccine shots?

In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently suggested that pregnant women should be vaccinated. CDC made this recommendation after a new analysis did not show an increased risk for miscarriage among women who received the Covid vaccine.

Earlier, the CDC had warned that pregnancy will increase the risk of developing Covid-related complications, and coronavirus infection may elevate the risk for preterm birth.

"We want women to be protected. We're not seeing any safety signals and so the benefits of vaccination really do outweigh any potential or unknown risks," said Sascha Ellington, team lead for the Emergency Preparedness and Response team in CDC's Division of Reproductive Health.