Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several top scientists and western leaders had propagated the lab leak theory behind the origin of Covid. According to them, the WHO investigation on Wuhan Institute of Virology was not on track, and recently, US president Joe Biden had asked the intelligence agencies to find the exact origin of the virus that has already killed more than 4.4 million people worldwide. As pressure mounts up, China has once again started propagating the wholly unfounded theory, which claims the virus may have been leaked from a US Army lab.

US Army lab in Maryland behind Covid outbreak

China is now allegedly mobilizing its diplomats and vast propaganda apparatus to call for a WHO probe into the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The new campaign has been launched just a few days after China denied WHO's request for a second-phase probe into the origins.

Last month, Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's flagship People's Daily newspaper started a campaign calling for people to sign an open letter to WHO demanding an investigation into the Fort Detrick lab. The letter has since garnered over 25 million signatures.

The second phase of the study aimed at conducting audits in laboratories and markets in Wuhan where the first Covid case in the world was detected in late 2019.

China under scanner

Recently, footage from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had gone viral, and it showed live bats locked up in cages. The creepy footage made several people believe that coronavirus might have escaped from the laboratory in Wuhan.

A few months back, Chinese virologist Dr Le-Meng Yan had also shockingly claimed that China is behind the Covid pandemic. She alleged that China had leaked the Covid pandemic as a bioweapon, and claimed that the Asian giant has been repeatedly denying the allegations and is using misinformation to mislead the world.