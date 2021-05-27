Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his routine press conference on Thursday, lashed out at conspiracy theorists who spread false claims about Covid vaccines. Recently, several conspiracy theorists had claimed that people who received the coronavirus vaccines will die within two years. While talking with the press, Vijayan revealed that his administration is considering such false claims very seriously, and made it clear that strict actions will be taken against people who spread baseless speculations about the Covid vaccine.

Pinarayi Vijayan issues dire warning

"The government has come to know that several messages have been spread across social media platforms and instant messengers stating that people who receive Covid vaccines will die within two years. I would like to let you know that these claims are baseless. The only way to combat the Covid pandemic is by rolling out the vaccination process effectively. The government will not tolerate such actions, and we will take strict actions against people who spread baseless claims about Covid vaccination," said Vijayan during the press conference.

Coronavirus pandemic slowing down in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan also informed that the fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala have started declining. He also added that the test positivity rate (TPR) has also started plummeting which is a good sign. The chief minister also urged people to follow all Covid safety protocols to combat the spread of the pandemic in the coming days.

In the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Kerala government had imposed a statewide lockdown which began on May 06. The lockdown was initially scheduled to end on May 16, and it was later shifted to May 23. On May 22, the government further extended the statewide lockdown until May 31.

On May 27, Kerala witnessed 24,166 fresh cases and 181 Covid-related deaths. The test positivity rate in the state on Thursday is 17.87, an all-time low since the second wave coronavirus outbreak in the state.