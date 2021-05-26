William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine has died due to an unrelated illness. Shakespeare, in December, had garnered worldwide attention when he became the first man and the second person in the world to get a Covid vaccine shot. The first person in the world to receive the vaccine shot out of clinical trials was a 90-year-old British grandmother named Margaret Keenan.

William Shakespeare shared excitement after receiving the vaccine

William Shakespeare received the vaccine on December 08, at University Hospital Coventry. According to a report published in Daily Mail, Shakespeare, a former Rolls Royce employee and parish councilor died at the same hospital from where he received the vaccine. The report stated that Shakespeare had died due to a prolonged illness, and it is not connected with the coronavirus vaccination.

While receiving the coronavirus vaccine in December, Shakespeare was an inpatient at the hospital's frailty ward. After receiving the vaccine, Shakespeare shared his excitement and called the hospital people ''wonderful''.

People mourning the death of Shakespeare

Coventry councilor Jayne Innes, on his Facebook page, wrote that the best tribute Shakespeare received in his life was the Covid vaccine shot.

"Bill will be remembered for many things including a taste for mischief. He was such a lovely man, one who had a real commitment to making his local area better. During the lockdown, local families will have enjoyed walking amongst the trees planted by Bill and his colleagues in Allesley back in the 1980s. He was also very involved with the creation of the Coundon Wood in 2005 and in fundraising for the purchase of Elkin Wood, now managed by the Woodland Trust in 1997," said Innes, Metro.co.uk reports.

West Midlands Labour group, said in a tweet, "We're sorry to hear of the death of Coventry Labour stalwart Bill Shakespeare. Bill made global headlines as 1st first man to have the Covid vaccine. His decades of service to the party were recently recognized by Keir Starmer. Our thoughts are with Joy and Bill's family & friends."