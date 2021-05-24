The second wave of coronavirus that is wreaking havoc in India has pulled the entire nation into a state of emergency. Even though the number of fresh Covid cases in the country is slowly declining, medical experts have already warned about a potential third wave that may turn deadlier than the first two waves. Meanwhile, several people who have recovered from Covid have shared their nightmarish experiences fighting against the pandemic, and some of them face severe difficulties even after testing negative for the pandemic.

Symptoms could linger on even after testing negative for Covid

Even though medical experts are still assessing the long-term effects of coronavirus infection, it is pretty clear that full recovery will take a long time. People who have recovered from Covid should take adequate rest and should get back to work slowly.

One of the major issues faced by coronavirus recovered people is fatigue. Fatigue is a long-term issue, and people who are tested negative for Covid will need some time to overcome this problem. Some other noted issues faced by people even after testing negative for coronavirus are loss of smell, change in sleep pattern, and appetite. Medical experts believe that these issues will be resolved not in a day, but in the course of a few days or weeks.

Experiences shared by Covid survivors

IB Times, India edition, talked to some Covid survivors, and they shared their coronavirus recovery experience with us. Ajeesh Achuthan, a techie who works in Bengaluru had nightmarish Covid days, as he faced severe throat pain for five days.

"It was the worst moments in my life. For five days, I could not eat anything due to severe throat pain, and I just survived with hot water. At one point in time, I thought that everything is going out of my hands. But I stood strong, and finally, I tested negative for Covid. However, even after testing negative, I face problems like fatigue and tiredness. I hope everything will be alright as time passes by," said Ajeesh.

Anoop Achuthan, Ajeesh's brother who was working in the United States reached India after receiving both the shots of coronavirus vaccine. For Anoop, coronavirus infection was less severe, and he faced issues like headaches only for two days, an indication that people who received vaccination will be less prone to Covid-related complications.

Deepthi, a Covid survivor from Kerala claimed that she did not have the energy to bath even after testing negative for coronavirus.

"Even after testing negative for coronavirus, I faced huge difficulties. I wished to take a bath, but I did not have the energy to go to the bathroom. I even faced shortness of breath and sleeping issues after recovering from Covid," said Deepthi.