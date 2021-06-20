From altering the DNA to the ugly play of big pharma, conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that the Covid vaccination program is being rolled out as per the design of the elites who control the world. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, these conspiracy theories have gained massive popularity in online spaces, and some people strongly believe that vaccination will not protect them from the pandemic, instead, it will trigger other medical issues. And now, a new poll has suggested that nearly half of the Americans who are unvaccinated say they will not receive the jabs against coronavirus infection.

46 percent says they will not receive the vaccines

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll reported that 46 percent of unvaccinated people assured that they will not receive the vaccines for sure. 29 percent of the participants claimed that will probably not get the Covid jabs.

The people who are very much hesitant to receive the coronavirus vaccine include white evangelicals, Republicans, rural Americans, young adults, and those without college degrees.

US president Joe Biden had recently revealed that the ultimate aim of his administration is to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans with at least one shot of the Covid vaccine by July 4. In the meantime, several states in the United States have opened vaccine lotteries that provide cash prizes in an attempt to elevate the speed of the vaccination rollout.

Coronavirus in the United States: Latest updates

The United States was one of the worst affected nations due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the country has now successfully flattened the Covid curve, and the vaccination is also progressing steadily in the nation.

On June 19, the United States witnessed 7,792 fresh positive cases and 171 deaths. Overall, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 6,17,000 people in the US.