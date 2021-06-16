The novel coronavirus infection apparently originated in Wuhan, China has already claimed the lives of more than 3.4 million people worldwide. With the rise of mutated strains, the pandemic is showing no end in near sight, and medical experts believe that mass vaccination is the only solution to curb the spread of this infectious disease. And now, adding up to the worries, a new study report has suggested that nearly a quarter (23 percent) of Covid patients have developed at least one new medical condition more than four weeks after their initial diagnosis.

Long term effects of Covid infection

According to the study carried out by FAIR Health, new post-Covid symptoms were detected in different age groups, and some of the most noted ones are difficulty in breathing, pain, high blood cholesterol levels, malaise, and fatigue.

During the study, researchers used insurance data of nearly two million Covid survivors and found this alarming data that could bother medical experts in the coming months. Other noted post-Covid symptoms are sleep disorders, skin issues, anxiety, depression, blood clots, brain fog, palpitation, and sometimes kidney failure.

Post-Covid symptoms more among severely infected people

The study report also suggested that post-Covid symptoms are more among people who were severely infected with the coronavirus.

"Of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19, the percentage that had a post-COVID condition was 50 percent; of patients who were symptomatic but not hospitalized, 27.5 percent; and of patients who were asymptomatic, 19 percent," wrote researchers in the study report.

As asymptomatic patients will also develop post-Covid symptoms, researchers noted that these people will be treating the new condition without knowing the fact that it is an after effect of coronavirus infection.

The research report also hints at the vitality of speeding up the vaccination rollout, so that the number of people who stay Covid free can be elevated, thus reducing the post-Covid symptoms too.