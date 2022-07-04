India on Monday witnessed a marginal rise in Covid cases with 16,135 infections recorded in the past 24 hours against previous day's 16,103 count, and 24 fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,223.

The active caseload has also risen to 1,13,864 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total positive cases, said the Union Ministry of Health in its bulleting.

The recovery of 13,958 patients hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,79,477. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally increased to 4.85 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 3.74 per cent.

Also, a total of 3,32,978 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.39 crore. As of Monday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.98 crore, achieved via 2,58,55,578 sessions.

Over 3.69 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of the jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

