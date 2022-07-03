India reported 16,103 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a marginal decline from the previous day's count of 17,092, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen to 1,11,711 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,929 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,65,519. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also marginally increased to 4.27 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.81 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,76,720 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.36 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.95 crore, achieved via 2,58,31,465 sessions.

Over 3.69 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.