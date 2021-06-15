Amid plummeting fresh coronavirus cases and Covid-related deaths, the pandemic is still worrying medical experts in India, as a third wave could hit the nation anytime soon. According to medical experts, the third wave in the country could turn deadly, and several media reports claim that the next outbreak could affect people irrespective of age group. And now, an astrologer has predicted the timeline in which the third wave could wreak havoc in India and the United States.

A mutated strain of coronavirus to cause the inevitable third wave

Predictions regarding the third wave of Covid have been made by astrologer Narasimha Rao. According to Rao, the possible third wave of coronavirus could be deadly and contagious, and he urged people to practice strict social distancing measures to prevent chaos. The astrologer claimed that the third wave of the pandemic will begin in December 2021.

"Unfortunately, there is a chance of yet another wave (or perhaps some other disease outbreak?) in India and the US from December 2021 to February 2022. Though I haven't checked other countries, perhaps it may be a wave hitting several countries, with perhaps a new mutation/strain that is highly contagious and deadly. Though such a wave is practically unlikely, with vaccines expected to be widely available by then and nations reaching herd immunity, astrologically such a wave seems pretty likely to me (hopefully, I am wrong). So, even if things look good by then, perhaps it is a good idea to wear masks in November 2021 to March 2022 timeframe and be extra careful," wrote Rao on Facebook.

When astrologer's predictions turned true

Narasimha Rao is a very popular name among his followers, as some of his recent predictions had turned true. On April 23, Rao had predicted that the second wave of coronavirus in India will slow down after May 15, and a similar scenario happened in India.

"In my astrological assessment, the terrible peak is likely to occur during 2021 May 7 to15. From May 15 to June 24, there may be a gradual slowdown. By around June 24, things may be pretty much under control. During this period, India may increase vaccine production and also import more vaccines and that may play an important role in getting things under control," predicted Rao.

As his Covid predictions have now gone viral on online spaces, Rao claimed that astrology is a probabilistic science and not deterministic. He also revealed that karmik momentum has a crucial role in determining the future of humanity.