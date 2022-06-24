India on Friday recorded 17,336 fresh Covid cases, a significant rise from previous day's 13,313 count, as per the Union Health Ministry's data. With 13 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,954.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also jumped to 88,284, accounting for 0.20 per cent of the total positive cases. Recovery of 13,029 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,49,056. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reportedly risen to 4.32 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.07 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,10,649 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.98 crore.

As of Friday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.77 crore, achieved via 2,54,91,739 sessions.

Over 3.62 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Lucknow cases surge

In UP, Lucknow has reported a massive spike in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. At least 166 more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the state capital while 102 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload beyond 816.

The rise in Covid-19 cases this month has also led to an increase in the case positivity rate (CPR) or the number of samples testing positive per 100 samples tested.

The Uttar Pradesh Health department is worried as from 1. 1 in the first week of June, the CPR reached 2. 4 in the second week and 5 in the third week.

Among the fresh cases, 29 were reported from Aliganj, followed by Alambagh (27), Chinhat (25), Kaiserbagh (19), Indiranagar (19), Sarojini Nagar (11), Old City (7) and Gudamba (1).

According to the Health department spokesman, "While 32 patients had influenza-like illness, 30 had come in contact with infected patients, five were patients who tested positive in routine check-up before admission and 21 had travel history. The source of infection in the rest of the patients could not be ascertained."

Meanwhile, as many as 636 new Covid-19 cases and 468 recoveries have been reported from across different districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

