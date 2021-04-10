Indias Covid vaccination tally over 9.25 cr with around 30 lakh new jabs Close
India's Covid vaccination tally over 9.25 cr with around 30 lakh new jabs

India has reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 10,46,631. The death toll stood at 1,68,436 the Health Ministry said.

A total of 77,567 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,19,90,859 with a recovery rate of 90.80 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,73,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested.

A total of 34,15,055 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,80,75,160.

