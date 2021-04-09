At least 35 doctors of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest reports. Notably, AIIMS is the second major hospital in the national city where more than 30 people have contracted the virus.

On Thursday, 37 doctors of the Ganga Ram hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 while treating corona-positive patients. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a meeting with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman, Dr DS Rana at 4 PM today.

