Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. Vijayan is currently in Kannur, and he is asymptomatic. According to reports, the chief minister will be soon admitted to Kozhikode Medical College. Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan was also tested positive for coronavirus.

Pinarayi Vijayan received a vaccine shot last month

Pinarayi Vijayan had received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine last month. The news of Pinarayi Vijayan's coronavirus infection comes as a real shocker, especially at a time when the CPI(M) faction in the state is awaiting legislative assembly election results on May 02.

Pinarayi Vijayan had led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the election campaign, and several news channels, in their pre-poll surveys predicted that he will be chosen as the state's chief minister once again.

Medical experts believe that Pinarayi Vijayan's recent election campaigns without proper social distancing measures could be one of the reasons behind the infection. In several election campaigns, irrespective of political parties, top leaders in Kerala were seen violating Covid protocols and most of them addressed and interacted with voters without wearing a face mask.

Coronavirus updates in Kerala

After showing signs of flattening the coronavirus curve, Covid positive cases in the state have once again started climbing up. On April 08, the state recorded more than 4,300 positive cases, and this figure is expected to go up in the coming days.

In the meantime, the vaccination rollout in the state is also progressing steadily. Starting April 01, the minimum age to avail the Covid vaccine was lowered to 45.