It was in 2019 that the first case of Covid infection was reported in Wuhan, China. The infection soon spread like wildfire finally emerging as a global pandemic. The pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 4.4 million people worldwide, and amid steady vaccination rollout, the Delta variant of coronavirus is wreaking havoc in several countries. According to the latest updates, China is once again facing the heat of the Covid pandemic, driven by the Delta variant which is more transmissible than the original variant of the virus.

Coronavirus returns to China

Fresh reports from China suggest that the Covid pandemic has returned to Wuhan. Authorities in Wuhan revealed that they will test the city's entire population as fresh local infections have once again started reporting there.

Wuhan officials, on Tuesday, revealed that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, thus breaking a year-old streak without any domestic infections.

According to Chinese officials, it is the presence of the Delta variant that is currently causing a surge in Covid cases. In the last 24 hours, China reported 61 domestic cases, and to avoid future havoc, the country is implementing strict restrictions. Cities like Beijing are testing almost all residents, and are quarantining close contacts of coronavirus patients.

China denies WHO's request

Since the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak, several top scientists had claimed that coronavirus might have escaped from a Chinese laboratory. Even though an initial investigation carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) ruled out this possibility, US president Joe Biden recently ordered intelligence agencies to unravel the mysteries surrounding the origin of the Covid pandemic.

As pressure mounted up, the WHO recently geared up for a second phase investigation. However, China has denied this request, calling it an unwanted probe that disregards common sense and defies science.