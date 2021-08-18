In late 2019, when the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in China, no medical experts in the world foresaw that this disease could emerge as a global pandemic. In the course of 20 months, coronavirus mutated several times, and the Delta variant is now wreaking havoc in several parts of the world. The United States was one of those countries where the Covid pandemic wreaked havoc, and now, amid steady progress in vaccination rollout, the Delta variant of coronavirus has again started its killing spree in the nation.

Over 1,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day

At one point in time, the Covid chaos curve in the United States had shown signs of flattening. However, recent reports suggest that pandemic is back in the nation, and it has killed over 1,000 people in the last 24 hours.

According to a Reuters report, the coronavirus pandemic is continuing its ravage in the United States, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates. The Reuters tally also suggests that Covid-related deaths have surged in the US over the past few weeks, and are averaging 769 per day. It should be also noted that Covid-related hospitalizations have drastically risen by about 70 percent over the past couple of weeks.

It was in last March that the United States previously recorded more than 1,000 deaths on a daily basis. Moreover, the United States reported more than 1,00,000 fresh coronavirus cases a day on average for the past 12 days, a six-month high.

Covid Delta and Delta Plus variant could trigger third wave in India

India is another country where the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc. Even though the second wave of the pandemic has waned in India, medical experts have predicted a potential third wave in the country which could happen by the end of August.

In states like Kerala, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is above 14 percent, which means the pandemic is still at large in the nation. In the meantime, a 63-year-old woman from Maharashtra who had received both the vaccines had died after getting contracted with the Delta Plus variant of the virus.