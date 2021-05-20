The shooting of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, one of the most popular reality shows in Kerala has been suspended for violating Covid protocol rules. The filming of the reality show was carried out at EVP Film City in Chennai, and authorities sealed the Bigg Boss house after six technicians in the show were tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming continued despite rising Covid positive cases

According to reports, the shooting of the reality show continued despite rising positive cases in the shooting sets, and it compelled the authorities to take stern action against the organizers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Authorities have now sealed the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, and contestants have been moved to a hotel.

"Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising Covid-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The show will be restarted soon the crisis is over," said Asianet in a recent statement.

Recently, RK Selvamani, the president of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) had also revealed that the shooting of films and serials in Tamil Nadu will be suspended until May 31.

What will be the fate of Bigg Boss Malayalam?

A couple of weeks back, host Mohanlal had revealed that the show will be extended by 14 days. As the show has been suspended now, it is still unclear whether the channel will be able to resume it. Even if the channel succeeds to resume the show, they will likely wrap up Bigg Boss Malayalam by organizing the grand finale at the earliest.

The suspension of the show comes at a time when the contestants inside the house were busy playing the Ticket to Finale task. The show has already completed more than 90 days, and the contestants remaining in the house are Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, and Ramzan Mohammed.