The third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam is getting more interesting and engaging, as the house has been witnessing more emotions and drama over the past couple of weeks. It was on April 28 that Dimpal Bhal left the house following her father's death, and now, a recent promo from Asianet indicates that the psychologist has returned to the show.

Dimpal Bhal returns to Bigg Boss Malayalam

In a recent promo, Dimpal Bhal can be seen re-entering the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house in style, and she is being warmly welcomed by other housemates. It is Dimpal Bhal's Manikuttan who gets emotional upon her entry, and both of them can be seen hugging each other with wet eyes.

However, the facial expressions of Soorya indicate that she is not happy with Dimpal's re-entry into the house. It should be noted that Soorya has been trying to befriend Manikuttan using a romantic angle since the beginning of the show, and Dimpal Bhal's re-entry could negatively affect her gaming strategies.

Uncertainties continue surrounding the elimination

In the meantime, several netizens have started alleging that Bigg Boss Malayalam show organizers are cheating the audiences, as the elimination process is not going as per plans. In the last week, superstar Mohanlal who is the host of the show revealed that there will be no elimination due to the present Covid conditions. As the Covid situation in the country is worsening and with the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu, it is still unclear how the show will proceed amid these pandemic times.

If the show makes its way to the final, the most likely contestants who could reach the final five are Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Sai Vishnu, Ramzan Mohammed, and Kidilam Firoz. Even though one of the most hated contestants inside the house, Soorya Menon may also reach the finals, considering her army, which is comprised of hundreds of thousands of members.