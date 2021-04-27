Nothing justifies the attack on doctors. Those who have been at the forefront of battle against Covid, risking their lives, working overtime in PPE kits, all this when people find it inconvenient to even wear their masks properly. These were some of the words with which the virtual onlookers chose to condemn the shocking footage and news of healthcare workers being attacked at Delhi's Apollo Hospital.

On Tuesday in New Delhi's well-known Apollo Hospital, violence broke out between doctors, nurses and relatives of a Covid patient. The angry relatives of the Covid patient allegedly attacked hospital employees, including the doctors after a patient died. The hospital had no ICU bed for the patient. The hospital security staff and police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Although none of the injured required hospitalization but about seven to eight doctors have been injured after allegedly being attacked by the family of the deceased woman. The hospital spokesperson confirmed, "About seven to eight hospital staff, including doctors and security, have been injured after being attacked by relatives of a Covid-19 patient at our hospital in Sarita Vihar."

He also maintains that the patient was brought into the hospital in a critical condition in need of an ICU bed but since they didn't have any available, the family was informed of that. However, the patient was given oxygen and emergency care but the patient passed away. That is when the relatives started attacking the staff.

Unfortunately, this is not the first deplorable instance of frontline healthcare workers being at the receiving end of anger and fury displayed by the kith and kin of Covid-deceased.

Desperation in times of death and destruction

But then desperate times evoke insane reactions and what can be more desperate than death. Some argued on social media putting themselves in the same situation under similar circumstances.

"But even an animal shows gratitude. Is this how you treat doctors who are selflessly serving the infected?" argued a user.

It's the toughest of times, there can be no answers, let alone the easy ones.