The Andhra Pradesh port city's iconic King George Hospital (KGH) saw heart-rending scenes on Tuesday as a one and half-year-old baby girl lost her life to Covid, in front of her wailing parents who were beseeching doctors to save her.

According to relatives of the family which belongs to Atchutapuram mandal in the district, Veerababu took his child Jahnvika to a private hospital after she developed a cold. On treating her for three days, the doctors there suspected Covid and advised the parents to get their child undergo an RT-PCR test. When the child tested positive, the parents were told to take her to the government-run KGH.

Baby died after 90 minutes

Friends of the family claimed that the child and her parents had to wait outside the hospital for 90 minutes, allegedly on account of non-availability of beds. Although the baby girl was administered oxygen in the ambulance, she succumbed after a 90-minute struggle.

The child's parents alleged that their child would have survived if the hospital authorities had responded promptly to the emergency.

However, KGH sources said that the child was already in a critical condition at the time of arrival.

Kin of the child's family got into an argument with hospital staff, leading to some tense moments.

