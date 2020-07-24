TRS MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla, the daughter of Telangana CM KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been home quarantined along with her family after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 24.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. The doctor suggested her to undergo 14 days home quarantine at her residence at Hyderabad. Her family members were also advised to go for home quarantine. The sources claim that she is following the guidelines as a part of precautionary measures.

However, her brother KTR aka KT Rama Rao is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Kavitha Kalvakuntla released a song in honour of her brother on Thursday. The former Telangana CM, too, took to her Twitter account today to shower wishes upon her brother and offer prayers for his good health in the coming days.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla tweeted, "As the saying goes, We can neither choose our siblings nor neighbours. I cannot believe how lucky you are to have me as your baby sister! But Since it's your birthday. I'll be very nice & acknowledge how great it is to have a rock star brother like you! Happy birthday Annayya."