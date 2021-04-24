Notwithstanding the tall claims of the authorities, an episode in RML Hospital Delhi -- where a serving doctor in the same hospital had to struggle for four long hours to get a bed for himself -- reflects a worsening Covid situation in the country.

Dr. Manish Jangra, who claimed to be media in-charge of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said that he was denied a bed in the hospital where he himself serve as a doctor. "It was only after the intervention of resident doctors and other members that I got a bed after four long hour struggle," Dr. Jangra said, who also uploaded a video on social media to highlight the whole episode.

"What to say to providing me bed in the hospital on time, it took nearly three hours for me to get myself tested because hospital management was more worried about VIPs", Dr. Jangra alleged, adding, "As I was in a dire need of oxygen I shared a bed with another Covid patient to save my life at that time".

However, Dr. MPS Chawla, COVID In-charge RML Hospital Delhi, denied all charges of Dr Manish and called him a case of 'psychiatric disorder'. "All treatment was given to Dr. Manish from day one after his admission. Being a doctor of our hospital he was rather given out of way treatment provided," Dr. Chawla told the International Business Times and claimed that hospital management has all documents to authenticate that he (Dr. Jangra) was given bed within no time after he was tested positive.

"Instead of following Covid protocol as a patient, he rather ran away from the hospital during the night", Chawla claimed and added that Jangra refused to follow treatment being given to him by concerned doctors during admission.

"Dr Manish is not speaking the truth. Actually, he is a psychiatric patient so we were avoiding reacting to his video but now he has crossed all limits", Chawla said and asserted that hospital management will come out with all proofs to counter the allegation of Dr. Jangra.