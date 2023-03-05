Considering the trend of rising corona cases in Karnataka state, Minister for Health Dr. K. Sudhakar has called for a high-level meeting on Monday here.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Minister Sudhakar stated, "Since last one week the cases of corona infections are on the rise. The Union health ministry has issued a caution on the H3N2 variant. The meeting will be held on March 6 with experts and officers.

"The meeting will discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the Covid virus from spreading."

Karnataka has reported 95 fresh Covid cases and 79 new cases were detected in Bengaluru city in the last 24 hours. The trend of rise in the corona cases has been found after 100 days in the state and in Bengaluru.

The state has a total of 391 active Covid cases and the positivity rate has gone up to 2.44 per cent, according to the statistics released by the Department of Health in the state. The doctors have suggested the people to keep away from those with symptoms of cough, cold and fever. It has also been advised people to wear masks at public places.

(With inputs from IANS)