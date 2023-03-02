Chinese virologist Dr Li Meng Yan, who initially proposed a possibility of a lab leak behind the coronavirus outbreak has now sensationally claimed that the Communist government in China could have intentionally released the virus.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Yan said that the Covid outbreak was not an accident, and added that the Chinese Communist Party "intentionally manufactured and released" the coronavirus into the world, which ultimately led to an unprecedented lockdown of the entire planet.

"Of course, it was not an accident. Maybe for people who don't have this kind of biosafety lab 3 or 4 experience on coronavirus, maybe it's easy for them to accept the accident lab leak," said Yan.

She added: "However, I'm a scientist, working in a research lab using coronavirus. And I can tell you, based on the print protocol and also the other surveillance system, it would be impossible for the lab leak to accidentally happen in such a lab and cause the Wuhan outbreak and also the pandemic."

Yan argued that she is making all these claims after proper sourcing and studies. She also spoke to a number of people who said that the virus was "intentionally brought out of this strict lab and released in the community."

It was in September 2020 that Yan claimed that the coronavirus originated from a government-controlled lab in Wuhan.

A few days back, the US Energy Department released a classified report where it confirmed that the Covid virus could have most likely originated from a lab leak. Their findings were later submitted to the White House and key members of Congress.