In the last 24 hours, India reported 5,108 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,28,216.

The active caseload dipped to 45,749, accounting for 0.1 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Covid tests
Bengaluru:Health workers collect swab samples for COVID 19 tests at Majestic Busstand, after Omicron Coronavirus variants were found, in Bengaluru on Monday 27th December 2021.IANS

The recovery of 5,675 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,36,092. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.44 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,55,231 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.02 crore.

Covid test
Swab tests to people at City Railway station, after the Karnataka government eased restrictions amid ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru on Wednesday 25th August 2021Dhananjay Yadav/IANS

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 215.67 crore.

Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

