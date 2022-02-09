Over one crore teenagers in 15-18 year age group have been fully vaccinated with both doses of vaccines in India. According to the CoWIN portal, over 6.12 crore beneficiaries in the age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine.

"What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Wednesday. The estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Health Minister told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that about 67 per cent in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far.

"The vaccination drive is being implemented in a speedy manner. The future decision will be taken based on the expert group's suggestion," Mandaviya has said on Tuesday. He also said that the current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trends.

With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore, according to provisional reports of Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 71,365 fresh Covid infection, a rise of around of 6 per cent against 67,597 Covid cases reported on previous day. In the time span of 24 hour, total 1,217 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 5,05,279.