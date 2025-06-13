At Akhil Akkineni's wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala was absolutely beautiful as she drew attention for her style and has shared some memorable moments with Naga Chaitanya and her family. One of the most talked-about aspects of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding festivities was the appearance of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Fans couldn't help but be impressed by the chic pair's sophisticated chemistry and fashion choices when they were spotted posing with the Akkineni family.

Sobhita's Dior Arm Candy grabs attention

Sobhita Dhulipala shone in a traditional red saree and a structured blouse with a gold frame for the lavish wedding reception. The actress's entire ensemble attracted attention, but what really made the statement was her black Christian Dior shoulder bag, which retailed for an incredible Rs 3.37 lakh. The upscale accessory is currently trending on both fan accounts and fashion pages.

Naga Chaitanya's surprise to Sobhita on her 33rd birthday

Recent highlights include Sobhita's 33rd birthday on May 31, 2025, when her husband, Naga Chaitanya, sent her a heartfelt wish. The Thandel actor shared a sweet selfie from one of their trips together with the sweet but straightforward caption, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad." Sobhita and Chaitanya's presence at the Akkineni wedding undoubtedly added a unique charm to the celebrations, from chic looks to endearing family moments.

Soon after the wedding, Sobhita posted a cozy and intimate family photo of Akhil and Zainab, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and of course, Naga Chaitanya himself. Sobhita and Chaitanya were seen twinning in cream and white in the picture. She captioned the photo, writing: "Dear Z, welcome to the family. Best wishes to the newlyweds. Fans praised the gesture for its warmth and grace.