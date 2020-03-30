After the recent Income Tax searches, now it was health officials' turn to visit actor Vijay's residence. Wondering why? Well, they came to his office to check the travel details of his family member when the world is having a tough battle against the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Tamil media, the health department had the information that Vijay had travelled abroad with his family, recently. As part of enquiry, his house was visited by the officials on Sunday, 29 March.

Vijay's Clarification

They enquiry ended after getting clarification from the actor that he had not gone to any foreign country, of late, and left the place without sticking the 'Coronavirus notice'outside his house. Nonetheless, as part of safety measures, disinfectant was sprayed in the premises, say reports.

Sticker Outside Kamal''s House

It may be recalled that the Chennai Corporation had posted 'home quarantine stickers' outside Kamal Haasan's residence, a few days ago. In a press release, the Ulaganayagan clarified that he was not under home quarantine. "Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there," he said.

Later, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, G Prakash had said that it was done because Gautami (his ex-partner) had returned from Dubai, recently, and her passport had his home address.

Income Tax Search

Coming back to Vijay, in February, the Income Tax department had conducted searches on the 38 premises of the actor, whose next film is Master. It had carrying out investigation on his immovable properties and the remuneration that he got for acting in his movie Bigil.

Nonetheless, nothing of significance was recovered from Vijay's premises.

Coronavirus

India is under 21-day lockdown due to the Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak. The number of cases in the country has gone to 1150, while in Tamil Nadu it has reached 50.