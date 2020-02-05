Thalapthy Vijay is reportedly being questioned by the Income Tax officials in connection with the remuneration that he received for his previous film Bigil. He was picked up from the sets of his upcoming movie Master.

According to reports, the Income Tax have carried out raids at the offices of AGS Cinemas and Anbu Chelian's offices. Later, Vijay was picked from Neyveli, from the sets of Master. The shooting for the day has been cancelled.

Bigil is made with the budget of Rs 180 crore. It is not predicted or estimated budget, but the official figure mentioned by Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment. Reportedly, the movie had earned close to Rs 200 crore from pre-sales and reportedly minted over Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.

The Income Tax department is believed to be investigating the source of the fund and how the money spent of the product. Reportedly, Vijay was paid close to Rs 40 crore, which might have caught the attention of the Income Tax department.