In its recent press release, the Union Home Secretary has written to all States/UTs to take immediate steps for providing all adequate arrangements for the migrant workers, students who still remain outside their states.

The adequate services include providing food and shelter, to the migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganized sector workers during the 21-day nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Adequate services to be provided

The advisory suggests that in order to mitigate the situation for unorganized sector workers, particularly stranded migrant workers; states/UTs should explore different possible measures.

This can also be done by involving various agencies, including NGOs, to provide food and shelter with basic amenities like clean drinking water, sanitation etc.

MHA has advised that States/ UTs need to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels etc., continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates etc. are allowed to continue in existing facilities, while observing precautions

In addition to this, the states/UTs have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including provision of free food grains & other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system.

This would help to prevent the avoidable mass movement of such people, according to the advisory.

Surveillance should be more stricter



The states/UTs should also ensure the strict enforcement of the lockdown across the country while taking care of the supply of the essential goods and services. The police and authorities can undertake strict action against the violators under various provisions of law.

"This is imperative to contain the spread of COVID-19," states the press release by MHA on Friday.