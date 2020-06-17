As the coronavirus tally continues to increase in Delhi at an alarming rate, the Centre has taken several measures to contain the spread of the contagion in the national capital. The new measures come into effect after Union home minister Amit Shah's meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, during which it has been decided that the price of COVID-19 test be capped at Rs 2,400.

"As per direction of HM @Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man high level expert committee's report on #Covid19 has been further sent to Delhi govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," the Union home ministry spokesperson tweeted on Wednesday.

The decision comes as a way to increase testing in Delhi and receive quick results. The tests will be conducted using new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR June 18 onwards. The centre has set up 169 centres across Delhi for the rapid testing of COVID-19.

One of the most crucial aspects to contain the spread of coronavirus is contact mapping and the authorities have boosted the process of tracing contacts in containment zones, which should be completed by June 20.

Other measures taken by the Delhi government in view of COVID-19 containment is to convert few hotels into hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Recently, train coaches were turned into isolation wards for use in Delhi.