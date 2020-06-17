Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, after his sample was taken for the second time.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty.

Jain, however, tested negative. He was again tested for the viral disease earlier today and the reports have come out positive.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier today, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.

This came amid sudden spurt in cases in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 44,688 cases and 1,837 people have succumbed to the disease.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out to be negative.