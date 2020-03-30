After China and Italy, the United States is now emerging as the hotbed for coronavirus, and as per the latest updates, Covid-19 has claimed more than 2,000 lives in the country. As scare looms up, Dr Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force has revealed that the death toll may even reach 1,00,000 in the United States alone in the coming months.

US to face coronavirus heat in the coming days

It should be noted that the United States has the most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world, and as of Monday morning, the numbers have already crossed 1,23,000.

Fauci made the dire speculation regarding the climbing death toll after analyzing several models that foresee the effect of coronavirus in the country. He revealed that the number of coronavirus cases in the country may even touch one million in the near future.

"Whenever the models come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I've never seen a model of the diseases that I've dealt with where the worst case actually came out. They always overshoot. I mean, looking at what we're seeing now, you know, I would say between 100 and 200,000. But I don't want to be held to that. The US is going to have millions of cases," Gauci told CNN.

Asymptomatic patients to create worries?

In the meantime, a study conducted by a team of researchers in Iceland has found that nearly half of the people who were contracted with coronavirus will show mild to no symptoms. The finding has worried experts, as they believe that the number of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be very high in heavily populated countries like India. As the population density in these countries is very high, it will be very difficult to pick asymptomatic patients, and it will elevate the chances of a community spread.