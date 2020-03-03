As coronavirus grips cities and towns across the world, the Karnataka Department of Public Instruction has directed schools across the state to grant leave to students and staff, who are coughing, suffering from the flu and showing similar symptoms of coronavirus.

According to a notification, which was circulated in this regard from the concerned authorities, it was clearly stated that in case any student, teacher or staff is suffering from respiratory infections, they should be granted leave. Only after a doctor states that they are cured fully; they will be allowed to join. Students and staff staying in hostels will be kept in a separate room in case they show any related signs and symptoms. It was further stated that tests will be carried out in case a student or staff has recently returned from China.

Noida school student tests positive for coronavirus

In a similar move, two schools in Noida sent back children and shut down the premises for a few days after the parent of one the students tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The health authorities in Noida became active on Tuesday after they received reports that a private school in Noida had asked parents to take their kids home since some children had attended a birthday party organised by the person who was tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Monday.

Health authorities added that due to the rising scare, the building where the patient, who was tested positive stayed, is being sanitised and blood samples of five families have been sent for examination.

A health department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation.

The Noida school has also postponed examinations following the scare, however, the board examination will continue as per the schedule.

Another consequence of the prevalent virus is hand sanitizers, which are popular because they can reportedly kill the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19), and they are vanishing from supermarkets and shops with existing stocks running out fast.

The WHO and other competent health authorities state that people should wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer as a measure against keeping the Covid-19 at bay.