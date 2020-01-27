Air India Boeing 747 jet has been kept on standby for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan city of China where the novel coronavirus outbreak has already claimed the lives of over 80 people. An Air India official has confirmed that the aircraft is awaiting a government nod regarding the evacuation.

"Air India Boeing 747 is on standby for the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan (China) due to scare of Coronavirus. Carrier is waiting for the government's decision," an Air India official told news agency ANI on Monday, January 27.

Meanwhile, the infectious virus has killed 80 people in China and affected more than 2500 people in the country. The administration has shut down the entire city to prevent the spreading of the virus.

Coronavirus scare in India

A suspected case of the deadly coronavirus has been identified in Bihar's Chapra area. The girl who has returned to Bihar from China is showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus that has already killed more than 80 people in China.

The girl has been rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for further tests to check if she has been infected by coronavirus.

In another suspected case of coronavirus, the patient in Jaipur is suffering from cough, cold, fever and Rhinitis. The report against the samples sent to National Virology Lab situated in Pune is expected on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

The health ministry tweeted, "Total of 29,707 passengers from 137 flights screened. 4,359 passengers of 22 flights screened today. No case of coronarvirus found to date."

Global cases

However, the virus has spread to many parts of the world including France, where three cases have been reported so far. Countries are screening travellers from certain parts of China for symptoms of the virus at airports.

Meanwhile, the United States has organised a special flight for Tuesday from Wuhan to San Francisco to relocate citizens and personnel stationed at the consulate in Wuhan. Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japanese authorities were coordinating with China to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province.

