After hit mythological series Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan has started to re-telecast many other cult TV shows of '80-'90s amid the 21-day lockdown across the nation to combat the spread of coronavirus. Joining the list of re-runs is the massively popular Indian superhero show, Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna, who played the title role on the show recently shared the news on social media. The actor-producer, however, didn't disclose the date and time of the show's re-run, instead asked fans to wait for the anouncement.

Shaktimaan aired on DD from 1997 to 2005 and was immensely popular among children. Such was its popularity that it was followed by Shaktimaan: The Animated Series in 2011 and and a television show Hamara Hero Shaktimaan (2013).

Besides the lead actor Mukesh Khanna, the other cast had also gained massive popularity. Here's a look at some of the members of the cast after more than 15 years.

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and Gangadhar:

Mukesh had earned a household name for his role as Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, found another fan base among children as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

While Shaktimaan had superhuman powers and used to fight evils in the society, Gangadhar was a funny geek photographer working for a daily newspaper

Vaishnavi Mahant as Geeta Vishwas:

The character of Geeta Vishwas was essayed by Vaishnavi Mahant. Geeta was a reporter and worked for the same newspaper as that of Gangadhar. Geeta Vishwas was one of the key characters of the series and was fascinated by Shaktimaan.

Apart from Shaktimaan, Vaishnavi has been part of many series and films. She was last seen in a television show Divya Shakti.

Surendra Pal as Tamraj

Surendra Pal played the character of Tamraj Kilvish, who was the main antagonist of the show. He later starred in several other television shows like Chanakya, Maharana Pratap, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Siya Ke Ram, Maryada and Shagun.

Tom Alter as Mahaguru

The character of Maha Guru was portrayed by Tom Alter. He was one of the main characters of the show. It was Maha Guru who blessed Shaktimaan with the superhumanly powers and guided him as well. Tom Alter featured in many films and Hindi television shows. He passed away in September 2017 at the age of 67.