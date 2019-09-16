Mukesh Khanna: YouTube, Mukesh: Facebook

A few days back. Mollywood filmmaker Omar Lulu, who had previously made movies like 'Odu Adaar Love' and 'Happy Wedding', released some location still of his new movie 'Dhamaka'. In one of the location stills, veteran Mollywood actor Mukesh was seen wearing the costume of Shaktimaan, the legendary Indian superhero who gave goosebumps to the 80s and 90s kids.

The respective image that featured Mukesh as Shaktiman soon went viral, and it inspired several memes as well. However, this act from director Omar Lulu and Mukesh did not go well with Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktiman.

Soon after noticing the location still, Mukesh Khanna filed a complaint with FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) against the director. Khanna requested FEFKA to ask the director to stop using his character in the movie, failing which he will be compelled to take legal action.

As per Mukesh Khanna, Omar Lulu is apparently trying to use the character Shaktimaan in an objectionable manner, and this is the reason why he has lodged a complaint. Khanna also added that nobody has the right to reproduce the character of Shakthiman as he is the copyright holder.

"No one can use it in a film without my permission, that too in a funny manner. The makers of Dhamaka didn't have the courtesy to ask, inform or seek permission, that's the reason I sent the complaint to FEFKA," said Khanna, Times of India reports.

In the meantime, director Omar Lulu wrote on his Instagram page that the character of Shaktimaan will appear in the movie just for ten seconds.

"Mukesh does not actually play the character of Shaktimaan. It is just a 10-second sequence in which a character visualizes Mukesh Sir (Actor of Dhamaka) as Shaktimaan for possessing extraordinary health and stamina for his elder age and that is the only part in the movie where the superhero appears. My writers had originally thought of Superman and I could not help changing it to Shaktimaan because generations of Indians were inspired by Shakthimaan since its inception in DD1 and I am a proud member of that fandom," said Omar Lulu.

At the end of the post, Omar Lulu also apologised to Mukesh Khanna by saying ''Sorry Shakthiman''.