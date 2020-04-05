The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the human race and people have quarantined themselves inside their houses. Though if you come from an Indian household, there are plenty of things to do but to keep the citizens busy and sane the government decided to re-run the mythological shows of the '80s and the '90s, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and Mahabharat on DD National. Ever since the show has begun, not only the Indian audience is reminiscing their childhood, but also have been posting hilarious memes about the same.

From Kaikeyi to Ravan, the troll brigade has been working day and night to make funny memes on Ramayan. But out of nowhere, the name of actress Sonakshi Sinha is being trolled by the Ramayana followers. The other day, Bhishmpitama of the small screen Mukesh Khanna also take a sly dig on Dabbang Actress and said the re-telecast of the Indian series like Ramayana and Mahabharat will help people like Sonakshi Sinha who doesn't know anything about the Hindu Mythology.

Now, unknowingly, DD National has become the reason for Sona being trolled on social media, because of the recent poll on Ramayana. The poll made trollers attack Sonakshi Sinha due to her KBC fiasco. A few months ago, Sonakshi Sinha failed to answer a question from the epic text on Kaun Banega Crorepati, which invited intense trolling. Now, once again, when DD National posted the poll with a question, "Hanuman Kiske liye Sanjeevni Buti Laya the?, netizens started trolling Sonakshi Sinha as this was the same question that was not answered by her on KBC.

Troll Level: DD National

On KBC 11, when Sonakshi was not able to answer the question, even host Amitabh Bachchan was surprised. He went on to say that in a house which is named after Ramayana and her father Shatrughan Sinha and his brothers Ram, Lakshman and Bharat were all named after characters from Ramayan, how can she not know the answer.