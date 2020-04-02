Live

India on Thursday (April 2) morning, reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths as the Union Health Ministry scramble to contain further Covid-19 spread. More than 300 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported on April 1, the largest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, positive cases of Covid-19 have crossed the 2,000-mark tally in India. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals after treatment is over 155.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country last week in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Follow the LIVE BLOG of ibtimes.co.in to get all the latest updates on the coronavirus cases in the country.

Live Updates