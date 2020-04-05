Day after Karnataka reported 16 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day spike, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people of the state to not go out unnecessarily and put the health of others' at risk.

"We have seen a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last few days all over. The idea behind lockdown was to stay home, stay safe and break the chain, Yediyurappa tweeted.

'Lockdown not followed effectively'

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka CM stated: "I have received a lot of complaints about lockdown not being followed effectively. Please remember that the key to end lockdown is in your hands."

"Dear citizens, the ball is in your court. Only you can break the chain by strictly adhering to the lock down," read Yediyurappa's tweet.

Urging everyone to stay put, Yediyurappa said, "My appeal to you all is not to go out unnecessarily putting your health as well as others' at risk. Let us all show the collective responsibility of preventing the spread of Covid19."

Lastly, the Karnataka CM said, "Stay home, stay safe."

Karnataka on April 4 reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 144. In recent cases, seven people from Mysuru district have tested positive, five from Bengaluru, two from Dakshina Kannada, and one from Ballari and one from Udupi.