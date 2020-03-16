As the world struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, more and more companies are working to build dashboards to help track the disease. Recently, Microsoft launched its very own coronavirus tracking map that aggregates data from reputed organisations to show the live counts of coronavirus statistics from across the world.

According to Microsoft, its COVID-19 map is based on the information provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The same information is also visible on the map's about section. Users can access the Microsoft Bing's coronavirus tracking dashboard via computer or smartphone at bing.com/covid.

What's special about Microsoft Bing's COVID-19 tracker

At first look, Microsoft's coronavirus dashboard looks like the other trackers, but it is probably one of the simplest maps dedicated to tracking the COVID-19. It is built so light that you will feel no problem using it on your phone.

The map shows the live statistics of the coronavirus cases from across the world. You can see the total confirmed cases of the disease, lives lost because of the virus, as well as the number of people who made a recovery. You can also click or tap on a specific location to see its individual statistics. The map also shows coronavirus related news stories-- a feature not present in other dashboards.

We've seen a number of trackers built by reputed enterprises aggregating data from health organisations. The wide use of these COVID-19 tracking dashboards also caught cybercriminals' eyes, which resulted in a number of fake dashboards that exist to hack your computer and steal valuable information stored in your browser like credit card information and more.

Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 1.5 lakh people worldwide, claiming more than 6,500 lives so far. China is the worst affected country from where the virus began spreading. Italy is the second most affected country, followed by Iran. The number of coronavirus cases in India has also risen to 114 that includes 17 foreign nationals. Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala.