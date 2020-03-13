https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/732180/coronavirus-stays-air-30-min.jpg IBTimes IN

Netizens on Thursday, March 12, bashed industrialist Harsh Goenka for his tweet linking Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to coronavirus. At the time when COVID-19 has left the entire world panic-stricken, such joke on a pandemic is sure to offend fans of the stars.

Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, wrote, "What is the difference between Kareena and Corona? One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mei bahut "Shahid" ho chuke hain.."

The controversial tweet, as expected, went viral in no time, and many users bashed the industrialist terming his social media post as extremely insensitive and in bad taste.

One user wrote, "Harsh, these silly juvenile tweets do not suit your stature. Stop reading WhatsApp forwards and perhaps study the works of great American standup comedians. Much better and relevant material there."

"Shame on you for such a cheap, poor joke." Journalist Sahar Zaman wrote, "What a distasteful thing to say!" Activist Deepika Bhardwaj commented, "I am appalled that a person of your stature can make a tweet like that. This is not funny sir. Extremely disrespectful towards the woman you're talking about & extremely insensitive to the situation prevailing because of a deadly virus that's taken lives. Shameful & Sick," wrote another user.

There's no doubt that Kareena and Shahid were one of the hottest B-Town couples. In fact, they continue to be one of the most talked ex-couples even after a decade of breakup.

In a recent interview, Bebo opened up boldly about her relationship with Shahid and later with Saif Ali Khan. The 39-year-old revealed that while shooting for Jab We Met, she was going through a lot of emotional trauma just like the character 'Geet' that she was playing in the film.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kareena said, "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, 'It's amazing, the girl's part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film."

Talking about the breakup the Angrezi Medium actress said, "Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it."

