Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate Bollywood Diva and there is no denying to that. Ever since her debut in the film frater nity, she has been making headlines and turning the heads with her killer looks. Be it red carpet, award functions or her gym looks, each one of them leaves every fan in awe. Fans just couldn't get enough of her amazing pictures and videos that surface the internet. Now that she has finally landed on a social media platform, every day the fans wait to get the glimpse of Bebo's world.

As a gift, every day, Kareena shared a post to keep her fans entertained. After proving that she is a born star in her last post, with a beauty mask on her face, she shared a video which proves that she is bitten by the same filmy keeda, like anyone else. Jab We Met fame shared a slow-motion video from the sets of her upcoming flick Angrezi Medium. In the video, Bebo can be seen moving forward in slow motion, donning a dark navy blue British cop attire. She looks nothing but a top-class cop in her video. She shared the video, which was captured by director of Angrezi Medium, Homi Adajania, with the caption, "Oh how I love slo-mo shots... captured by the mad @homster"

AAYA POLICE!!!!

Bebo's girl gang never miss the opportunity to comment and have fun on Kareena's posts. BFF Amrita Arora dropped a comment on the video. Her sister Karishma Kapoor also called her a 'top cop' in the comment section.

Angrezi Medium director Homi, also shared a small glimpse of the movie showcasing the strong and fierce side of Bebo. He captioned the video with, "This is the polar opposite of what @kareenakapoorkhan actually is .... and yet she does it so effortlessly! K you are chilled out & one of the most intuitive actors I've worked with, but more importantly you're a fab mum and I love you for this ❤️ #angrezimedium #dineshvijan @maddockfilms @anaitashroffadajania @lakshmilehr RELEASES MARCH FRIDAY 13th #gowatchit "