The coronavirus pandemic has claimed many lives, calling for a national emergency. PM Modi on March 24, 2020, announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. With this three-week-long lockdown (until April 14). The Government is trying its best to handle the crisis and has kept necessary items functional so that the common man doesn't suffer.

With actors talking about the pandemic and urging everyone to wash hands and stay safe on social media, ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is the first one to come out and do something for the patients suffering from COVID-19.

Kapil has offered to donate Rs 50 lakhs to the Prime Minister relief fund to those who are affected by the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic flu. He took to his social media handles and announced to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus.

Announcing the same Kapil Sharma wrote, " It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi."

He also batted for the daily wage earners and pledged to help donate for the needy and worst-affected by COVID-19 outbreak.

On the work front Kapil Sharma is currently hosting his show The Kapil Sharma show and last week we saw Hema Malini and Esha Deol on his show.