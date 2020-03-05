The fears of the novel coronavirus outbreak turning into a global pandemic are greater than ever. Even though WHO is yet to declare it as a global pandemic, the disease has continued to spread across 73 countries. Currently, the report states that there are over 90,000 confirmed cases of people infected with the disease and over 3,100 deaths, 172 out of those occurred outside of mainland China, the epicentre of the outbreak. Despite the virus' rapid spread across multiple countries and territories, its effect on human health is currently unknown.
Besides severely affected human health, COVID-19 has also affected several global supply chains and consumer demand.
Currently, we aren't sure how much of an impact coronavirus can have on the whole nature of businesses, one sector of the economy that is already dealing with the massive impact is the tech industry. This has resulted in many tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft, OnePlus restricting travel plans, cancelling large gatherings, postponement of conferences and as well as cancellation of scheduled events.
List of all global cancelled events
So, we decided to compile a list of all the major global and local tech conferences that have been cancelled, postponed or resorted to an online-only means.
- Adobe Summit (now online-only)
- Apple WWDC (TBD)
- Atlassian Summit 2020 (scheduled for a later date)
- Black Hat Asia 2020 (postponed)
- Cisco Live (scheduled for a later date)
- Cisco Live Melbourne (cancelled)
- Dell World (scheduled for a later date)
- Domopalooza (now online-only)
- EmTech Asia (postponed)
- F5 Agility 2020 (now online-only)
- Facebook F8 (cancelled)
- Facebook Global Marketing Summit (cancelled)
- Game Developers Conference (GDC) (postponed)
- Gartner CIO Symposium/ITxPo (scheduled for a later date)
- Gartner Data and Analytics Summit (scheduled for a later date)
- Google Cloud Next (Apr. 6-8 in San Francisco) - (cancelled)
- Google I/O (May 12-14 in Mountain View, Calif.) - (cancelled)
- Google News Initiative Summit (Late Apr. in Sunnyvale, Calif.) - (cancelled)
- HPE Discover (Jun. 23-25 in Las Vegas) - (scheduled for a later date)
- IoT World Developer Conference (Apr. 6-9, 2020 in San Jose, Calif.) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Microsoft Build (May 19-21 in Seattle, WA) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Microsoft Ignite (Sep. 21-25 in New Orleans) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Microsoft WSLConf (March 10-11 in Redmond) - (now online-only)
- Microsoft MVP Global Summit (Mar. 15-20 in Bellevue & Redmond, Wash.) - (now online-only)
- Mobile World Congress MWC Barcelona (Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona) - (cancelled)
- MWC Americas (Oct. 28-30 in Los Angeles) - (scheduled for a later date)
- NAB Show - National Association of Broadcasters (Apr. 18-22 in Las Vegas) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Nvidia GTC - GPU Technology Conference (Mar. 22-26 in San Jose) - (cancelled)
- O'Reilly Strata Data & AI Conference (Mar. 15-18, San Jose, Calif.) - Postponed; Merged with Strata Data & AI (Sep. 14–17)
- ODSC East 2020 - Open Data Science Conference (Apr. 13-17 in Boston) - (scheduled for a later date)
- OFC 2020 (Mar. 8-12 in San Diego, Calif.) - Being held as scheduled
- Oktane Live - (Mar. 30-Apr. 2) - (now online-only)
- Oracle Code One (Sep. 21-24 in Las Vegas) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Paris Blockchain Week Summit (Mar. 31-Apr. 1 in Paris) - (postponed)
- Percona Live Open Source Database Conference (May 18-20 in Austin, TX) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Recode Code Conference 2020 (May 26-28 in Beverly Hills, Calif.) - (scheduled for a later date)
- RSA Conference (Feb. 24-28 in San Francisco) - Held as planned (IBM, AT&T, Verizon, and other vendors withdrew)
- SaaS Connect - Cloud Software Association (Apr. 15-16 in San Francisco) - (scheduled for a later date)
- SaaStr Annual 2020 - (Mar. 10-12 in San Jose, Calif.) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Salesforce World Tour Sydney (Mar. 4 in Sydney) - (now online-only)
- SAP SAPPHIRE NOW (May 12-14 in Orlando) - (scheduled for a later date)
- SAS Global Forum (Mar. 29-Apr. 1 in Washington, DC) - (scheduled for a later date)
- Shopify Unite 2020 developers conference (May 6-8 in Toronto) - (now online-only)
- SXSW (Mar. 12-22 in Austin, Texas) - (scheduled for a later date)
- TNW Conference (Jun, 18-19 in Amsterdam) - (Postponed)
- VMworld (Aug. 31-Sep. 3 in San Francisco) - (scheduled for a later date)