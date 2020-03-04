US chip giant Intel has confirmed that one of its employees in Bengaluru has "potentially been exposed" to novel coronavirus or Covid-19 and is currently under quarantine. "An Intel employee in Bengaluru has potentially been exposed and is currently under quarantine in accordance with government requirements," Intel said in a late-night statement on March 3.

The tech giant stated that it has implemented precautionary measures like travel restrictions, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions in India.

The company said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and working to ensure that its employees have the information and resources they need to stay safe and informed.

"In India, we have implemented precautionary measures such as travel and event restrictions, visitor screenings at all our offices, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions," it said.

The Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen cases being registered across the world including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, has had a significant impact on businesses across industries.

India confirms 28 coronavirus cases

India has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus so far, Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan stated on Wednesday. These cases include:

The 45-year-old man in Delhi who had returned from Europe 24-year-old Hyderabad techie who travelled to Bengaluru after landing from Dubai Six people from Agra who got infected after coming in contact with the Delhi patient A group of 16 Italian tourists who travelled to Rajasthan and later Agra in Uttar Pradesh One Indian driver who accompanied the Italian tourists

The deadly Covid-19 disease has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 people worldwide.

Twitter asks employees to work from home

Microblogging platform Twitter has asked its employees to work from home while other tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies instructed staff to avoid non-essential travel as IT firms put in place measures to safeguard workers against the deadly coronavirus.